Get back to a like-new vehicle with this one-stop service

Jan. 23, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

Think of it as self-care for your car.

If winter has been wearing on your vehicle, your next trip probably should be to Luxury Auto Mall. Give the experts there less than a day to detail it, and you’ll leave with a vehicle that feels like you a brand-new one you just drove off the lot.

“Our detailing service is extremely thorough,” general manager Mike Chaplin said.

“It takes about eight hours. So you can drop it off around 8 a.m. at Luxury Auto Mall’s service department, we’ll shuttle you to work or home or anywhere you want to go in town, and we’ll have it done that day. Or if you drop it off after 4 p.m., we’ll have it back to you the next day.”

The vehicle will be thoroughly shampooed and vacuumed, taking care of “all those nooks and crannies you can never get to,” he said. “It’s impossible to do it on your own or in a standard car wash. It’s almost like re-creating a new vehicle.”

If you’re coming in for a full detail, it’s also a great time to take care of any minor imperfections on the car.

“If you have a slight door ding or paint touch-up you need done, you literally can bring us your vehicle and say ‘clean it up,’ and we can take care of those dents and scratches at the same time.”

Choose an interior, exterior or full detail package.

The packages also make great corporate gift ideas, Chaplin added. One organization provides a detail package to its employee of the month each time.

“This is a good time of year to schedule a detail,” he continued. “It’s the same process we use on all our vehicles, new and used. It goes through this magical cycle, and it comes out ready to be sold to the next customer.”

The detailing shop is attached to Abra Auto Body & Glass, a 60,000-square-foot, full-service body shop on the Luxury Auto Mall campus, so if you’re bringing your car in to get something fixed, it will go through the same detailing system to be washed and delivered back to you.

Custom additions

Want to save yourself a potential trip to the body shop? Consider protecting your windshield. About half of all Luxury Auto customers opt for Crystal Fusion – a hydrophobic windshield coating that increases the strength of your windshield tenfold.

“Living in South Dakota, with the gravel we have on our roads and the prevalence of rock chips, this is an investment that often easily pays for itself,” finance director Andy Kvernmo said.

In addition, the coating:

Greatly improves clarity and visibility, extending driver reaction time.

Helps deflect small road debris and minimize damage to glass.

Significantly reduces glare and light scatter.

Allows dirt, insects and grime to easily wash away.

Allows snow and ice to be removed with minimal effort.

Helps protect against acid rain, corrosion and mineral buildup.

Crystal Fusion is a one-time cost of $1,099. After that, customers can make unlimited claims for five years, and windshield damage will be fixed. There’s no need to go through an insurance company or pay anything additional.

“A standard windshield placement ranges from $1,000 to $1,500. We’ve seen claims up to $2,500, so this over five years make a lot of sense,” Kvernmo said.

It takes about 60 minutes to install Crystal Fusion. It easily can be added to any existing vehicle or put on a new vehicle before you drive it off the lot.

“That’s an easy, customized option that we can take care of either on its own or when you bring your vehicle in for service or detailing,” Chaplin said. “It can easily pay for itself and save you a trip back for repairs.”

Other custom additions include window tinting and chip guard.

“Those both can add to your enjoyment of your vehicle and add value,” Chaplin said.

“You also can always combined a trip here for an oil change or tire rotation or new tires with detailing or some new additions to your vehicle. It’s a convenient one-stop campus where we can take care of all your vehicle’s needs.”