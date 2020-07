0 shares Share

July 31, 2020

Cinnamon rolls have returned to The Empire Mall.

After closing several years ago, Cinnabon has returned to the food court, opening in the space that most recently was Agua Fresh.

There’s an array of choices, including caramel pecan rolls and classic cinnamon rolls in various sizes and pre-boxed batches.

Part of the food court is still blocked off to allow more distancing, and Leann Chin and Villa Italian Kitchen remain closed.

Recent reopenings include Oakley and Yankee Candle.

Some retail spaces are still closed, too, including Banana Republic and Gap.

Mall retailers began reopening in early May.