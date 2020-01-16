Restaurant Roundup: Forget Winter Party, cookie deals, keto options, pupcakes

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 16, 2020

Severance Brewing Co. is throwing a Forget Winter Party on Friday, starting at noon with the tapping of two beers: Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coconut Tan Lines and Blood Orange Pilzenus Americanas. The brewery in The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue will be playing will be giving away four passes to Wild Water Water and a $50 Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille gift card to the person with the “best island flair.” The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip in The Empire Mall is having a grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with specials throughout the day. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., get a dozen cookies for $5. From 1 to 3 p.m., get 20 percent off orders for cookies cakes. From 3 to 5 p.m., buy $15 worth of gift cards and get $5 free.

La Luna Cafe in The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue has added weekday specials. Tuesdays: toasts are 25 percent off, Wednesdays: waffles are 50 percent off, Thursdays: drinks are 50 cents off and Fridays: happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. features half-price drinks.

The marketplace on the first floor of the Jones421 Building is dog-friendly, so Intoxibakes has added pupcakes for four-legged customers. No need to worry, there’s no alcohol in these. They’re made with all-natural ingredients.

Intoxibakes is also joining in on the Downtown Burger Battle fun with a cupcake version of a hamburger. They’ll be available all month.

Coffea Roasterie is offering a yellow tea for a limited time. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Sourcing Yellow Tea is an extremely rare opportunity due to its scarcity, so we’re excited to have this offering to share with you all! … Yellow Tea is defined by a processing step called Men Huang, during which fixed leaves are wrapped into bundles using either paper or cloth, causing the leaves to mellow through a gentle oxidation process.” It describes the tea as “buttery, creamy and a bit vegetal.”

Myers Deli & More has a new menu and daily lunch specials at its Phillips Avenue location. Favorite sandwich and hot dog options remain, but new options include steak tips, deviled eggs, Greek plate and Havana sliders. A new salad, The Hemp Stir, includes mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, chia, roasted chickpeas, hemp seeds and feta drizzled with a hemp oil vinaigrette. For the lunch specials, the first and third weeks of the month feature a daily option for $7.95 like beer-braised chicken tacos or a hot turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes. The second and fourth weeks feature a half-sandwich and soup for $5.95, with a different combination every day. Military members and first responders get a 10 percent discount on the entire menu, and on Thursday, they can buy-one-get-one free on the daily special for dine-in only.

Johnny Carino’s has new featured drink and food menus that will be available until mid-March. Get ready for actual sparks at your table with the Fireside Crackle, one of six new cocktails. The drink includes Tattersall Cranberry, Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka, Baileys, pumpkin syrup and a cinnamon garnish. Food options include a charcuterie board, fried meatball appetizer, shredded beef pappardelle, steak and mushroom ravioli, a jalapeno tilapia sandwich and a roasted vegetable pizza.

If you’re following a keto diet, Papa Murphy’s has new crustless pizza options for you. Build you own, or order the Cowboy, Papa’s All Meat, Papa’s Favorite, Chicken Bacon Artichoke or the Gourmet Vegetarian. The website for the take-and-bake restaurant designates keto-friendly ingredients and lists macro nutrient counts.

Chef Lance’s Cafe & Catering has added keto options to its prepared-meal delivery service. Every Tuesday, the business will cook up three choices that will be available in individual sizes. Weekly options will be posted on Facebook, and customers can email or text their orders. This week, options included grilled top sirloin, grilled chicken breast and meatballs with zoodles.

Power Plate Meals has set its opening date. The North Dakota-based prepared-meal service will open Jan. 27 in the former Eat Fit Go space at 57th and Louise.

Dakota Fresh Food Hub has added a Brookings pickup point for its weekly online farmers market. Orders placed by 6 p.m. Tuesdays can be picked up Thursdays at Bozied’s starting at 4 p.m.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.