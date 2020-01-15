New cookbook features customers’ favorites from Sanaa’s restaurant

0 shares Share

Jan. 15, 2020

Sanaa Abourezk’s newest cookbook is a collection of customers’ favorite dishes from her Friday dinner and Saturday lunch buffets at her restaurant.

“Vegetarian Mediterranean Cookbook” was released Tuesday on Amazon, and it features more than 125 “simple, healthy recipes for living well.”

Abourezk has been cooking Mediterranean food at Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet on the East Bank of downtown Sioux Falls for the past 16 years, and she has always enjoyed sharing cooking tips and recipes with people.

In addition to the restaurant’s recipes, Abourezk included Italian and French dishes for variety and to fill out the dessert section because she doesn’t bake many sweets.

“For each recipe, I tried to find a story that goes with it, whether is a personal story or historical fact about it or nutrition facts about it,” she said.

Abourezk worked with a different publisher, Rockridge Press, for her fifth cookbook and said she enjoyed the direction.

“Ingredientwise, for example, they said, ‘We want you to use ingredients you can find in Sioux Falls. Because if you can find them in South Dakota, you can find them in any other small city in America.’ ” For a few key ethnic ingredients, she offers tips on where to find them or substitutions.

She wants people who buy the book to know that if they have questions about any of the recipes, she’s available to help.

“I tell people, I said, one thing, I’m unique. I’m accessible. If you have any questions, if you need anything, wherever you are, I answer all of my emails, I’m on Facebook, I’m on Twitter, I’m an accessible author.”

She’ll have the new cookbook available for sale in the restaurant in a couple of weeks and imagines local bookstores will stock a few copies too.

It’s available now on Amazon for $16.95.