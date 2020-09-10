Restaurant Roundup: Food tours return, Chef Lance’s releases dinner menu

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 10, 2020

Sioux Falls Food Tours is bringing back its first public tours since the pandemic began in March. Owner Dana Wohlwend is offering walking tours every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Each tour includes four or five stops with alcohol served at two or three of those stops. Other beverages can be substitute for those who don’t drink alcohol. Only two of the 12 tickets for this week’s event remain. Tickets can be booked online.

Friday is the grand-opening for Chef Lance’s on Phillips, and owners Lance and Jenny White released their dinner menu today. You can find the lunch menu and a look inside the restaurant in our article earlier this week. Dinner includes an appetizer menu with six choices, four hand-pattied burger options, two salads, a sandwich and two wraps. Here are the entree choices:

This week’s Food Truck Tuesday at Golf Addiction has become Food Truck Friday because of Tuesday’s miserable weather. Friday’s lineup from 5 to 9 p.m. includes Buffalo Gal Concessions, Fat Kid Filly’s, Harry’s Yellow Submarine, Hunny & Bunny, Redders and The SDSU Ice Cream Truck. The final event of the season in Golf Addiction’s parking lot at 57th and Marion is Sept. 22.

The Big Orange Food Truck is making the rounds for lunch this week and next at Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union branches. The credit union is providing lunch off the truck for employees, but the public is welcome to buy food. Still left on the schedule: Friday on South Louise, Monday on South Cliff, Wednesday on 14th Street and Sept. 18 on Arrowhead Parkway.

Daily Clean Food & Drink has added two power bowls to the menu. The Soul Bowl is an oat and chia pudding made with golden milk, which has turmeric in it. It’s topped with peanut butter, walnuts, banana and cacao nibs, and sweetened with maple. The Vitality Bowl is a base of gluten-free blueberry and hemp granola topped with banana, strawberries and blueberries and sweetened with a drizzle of agave. It comes with your choice of milk.

CNC Food Factory has found another location to sell its doughnuts and other baked goods. Beginning Saturday, Yakkity Yak Choffee Shack in the new All American Gymnastics Academy along South Cliff Avenue will sell CNC’s doughnuts, which are baked instead of fried, along with the restaurant’s rolls, muffins, scotcheroos and brownies. CNC is based in the Avera Fitness Center at 41st and Southeastern.

Breadsmith was going to end its weekly out-of-town bread truck runs at the end of August, but they’ve been extended. The truck will keep going to Brookings every Wednesday this month, and Mitchell will have service every Thursday through Oct. 1.

The days are winding down for Avalanches and foot-long chili dogs at B&G Milkyway locations. Sunday is the final day for the West 12th Street shop. West 41st Street will be open through Sept. 27. The other locations will be open until mid- or late October.

Here’s an ice cream drink that also will warm you up. Cherry Creek Grill is featuring Lacey’s Peanut Butter Whiskey Mudslide. It even has different whiskeys in it.

Because it’s NFL season, The Office Bar in Montrose has added Sunday hours. The bar and grill will open at 11 a.m. and close after the final game for the night is over. The full menu will be available.

Buffalo Wild Wings has four new sauces on the menu: Carolina Reaper, Lemon Pepper, Orange Chicken and Pizza.

Here’s a look at other food and drink headlines from the past week.