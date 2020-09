0 shares Share

Sept. 11, 2020

There are less than two weeks left to shop Pier 1 Imports.

The Sioux Falls location is scheduled to close Sept. 23.

Remaining merchandise is at least half-off, with some up to 80 percent off.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment also are for sale.

The company was going through bankruptcy and attempting to find a buyer when COVID-19 hit. The pandemic further compounded its financial situation, forcing a companywide closure.

The new owners of Pier 1’s intellectual property have relaunched the website with limited inventory and plan to continue operating Pier 1 as an online store.