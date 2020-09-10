Starbucks, Capriotti’s commit to new Sioux Falls locations

0 shares Share

Sept. 10, 2020

Starbucks is building on its growth in Sioux Falls, and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is beginning to expand, with both planning additional locations in a new retail center in southwest Sioux Falls.

The building on the northwest corner of 69th Street and Louise Avenue will be near Cornerstone Bank and WilLiquors. It’s developed and owned by Cresten Capital Holdings.

The new Starbucks, which will include a drive-thru, will be the sixth stand-alone store for the company in Sioux Falls, which recently opened a location at 1501 W. 41st St.

“Starbucks is committed to growing in our market, making it easier for customers to access their favorites,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who represents both the coffee giant in Sioux Falls as well as the retail center.

“This is going to be a fantastic new corner for them – whether customers are working at or visiting medical offices in the area or dropping kids off at the new Sioux Falls Lutheran School nearby, it’s positioned extremely well for many visitors.”

The retail center will be a second location for Capriotti’s, which also has a restaurant at Lake Lorraine.

“It’s great to add another food option to this area of the city,” Blount said. “We’re seeing increased housing here, employment centers and hotels, along with easy interstate access, so people are looking for dining choices here, and this is going to be a good way to connect Capriotti’s with more area customers.”

There is 3,100 square feet remaining to lease in the retail center, which can be divided.

“This is a fit for a number of businesses, especially services that will benefit from the high visibility this center is going to receive both from our first two tenants and the overall traffic in the area,” Blount said.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer brand-new retail space surrounded by so much additional positive development.”

The retail center is beginning construction this fall, and tenants likely will be open this coming spring, she said.