Boss’ Pizza & Chicken expanding to The Empire Mall

“We are thrilled to open our restaurant where we can serve our pizza and chicken in the mall,” Jeremy Seefeldt, owner of Boss’ Pizza & Chicken, said in a statement.

“We love being part of the Sioux Falls community and one of the staples of this community is The Empire Mall. I think it’s great they are actively looking for locally owned businesses, and I’m proud we were asked.”

Villa Italian Kitchen, which is next to Taco John’s, never reopened after the mall closed in March because of the pandemic.

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken will offer 36 specialty pizza along with its other menu items.

“Our broasted chicken dinners and chicken sandwiches will add to the variety already in the center food court,” Seefeldt said. “Our pastas will be made to order as well as our big garden salad, along with variations of buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, parmesan garlic chicken and more. We are looking forward to serving employees and customers at Empire for years to come.”