Restaurant Roundup: Boozy ice cream, dive bar tour

July 16, 2020

The Boozy Bakery has added ice cream to its offerings. Flavors will rotate, and they often will be based on that week’s baked goods or “something boozy.” Initial ice cream choices included lemon bar, Bailey’s caramel brownie, 3.Old Fashioned bourbon maple, M&M cookie dough brownie, stuffed Oreo stout and chocolate stout chocolate pretzel. The treats are stocked in a freezer near the front door of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars on West 57th Street.

The annual Dive Bar Tour and Poker Run is Saturday. Stop by participating bars in any order from open to close for a chance to win prizes. Bars include Corner Pub, Detour Bar, The Garage, Hi-Ho JJ’s Billiards, Jono’s and The Log Cabin. The best hand wins $20 in beer from each bar. The worst hand wins a couple of beers from each one.

The mascot of Sunny’s Pizzeria is turning 10, so the restaurant at 26th and Walts is throwing him a party July 22. Sunny will be there from 5 to 8 p.m., but birthday specials will be offered all day. Get any medium pizza for $10. Door prizes include free pizzas, a $25 gift certificate to Shop Dog Boutique and Sunny’s Pizzeria swag.

New summer drinks will be on the menu starting Friday at Coffea Roasterie. One of the new offerings is an espresso tonic called New Lore. It features a double shot of espresso mixed with house-made spiced mango syrup, ice and sweet tonic water. Two drinks from the spring menu – the jade tea latte and the lavender latte – have been so popular that they aren’t going away.

Twisted Sisterz Sweets has added edible cookie dough to its offerings. The downtown bakery typically has five flavors available during the week and eight on the weekend. It rotates through two dozen options, from chocolate chip and monster to birthday cake and unicorn.

Riviera Events & Catering east of Sioux Falls is having an open house July 23. Sample the food from Chef Matt Sapari, and enjoy music from Energy Event Group from 5 to 7 p.m. RSVP to get a free drink and a chance to win one of four giveaways. The event venue opened in 2013, but it’s having the open house along with wedding vendors as business starts to pick up again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Day Cafe has returned to serving dinner, and the lunch buffet is back at The Keg on the east side. Get the latest pandemic-related restaurant news here.

