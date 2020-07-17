Sioux Falls ranks among least-stressed cities

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 17, 2020

Feeling stressed? It might not be as bad as those living elsewhere in the country, a new study found.

Sioux Falls was named the third-least-stressed city in an analysis of 180 cities nationwide by WalletHub.

It looked at 42 metrics in the categories of work, financial, health/safety and family-related stress. That includes elements such as weekly work hours, traffic congestion, divorce rates, housing cost and amount of sleep people generally receive.

Sioux Falls fared especially well for a low rate of family- and health-related stress – and was among the top five for average amount of sleep people receive.

Lincoln, Neb., was named the least-stressed city, while Cleveland was the most-stressed city.

To view the complete report, click here.

The low rating doesn’t mean Sioux Falls is immune from stress, though. Our recent COVID-19 surveys found nearly half of all people have been anxious, lonely or depressed since the pandemic began.