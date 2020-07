Miracle Treat Day is on — with a twist

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 14, 2020

Miracle Treat Day is getting a new name this year and a longer life because of the pandemic.

Instead of one day of fundraising at Dairy Queen locations across South Dakota, the recently launched South Dakota Sweet Miracles is happening now. For every Blizzard treat or Blizzard coupon sold, $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network.

“Miracle Treat Day is one of the most important events of the year for supporting our local miracle children and their families,” said Bethany Olson, a senior development officer with Sanford Health’s Children’s Miracle Network. “This year, we need the community to safely celebrate South Dakota Sweet Miracles through online Blizzard sales. Please, pre-order yours today.”

Blizzards can be ordered at support.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/dairyqueen through July 26. They can be picked up or delivered July 30. Coupons will be mailed the week of July 27 and can be redeemed starting July 31 for a small Blizzard.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $125 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through fundraising efforts, including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Locations participating in South Dakota Sweet Miracles include: