Sidewalk Arts Festival adds special opening hour

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 11, 2020

The annual Sidewalk Arts Festival will go on Saturday outside the Washington Pavilion, with an early-opening hour for at-risk guests.

Those shoppers can visit vendors between 8 and 9 a.m.

The festival opens to the public at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Participants are highly encouraged to practice distancing, wear face masks and use provided hand sanitizer, the Pavilion said in a statement.

“The Sidewalk Arts Festival is such an enjoyable event for our vendors and guests who come year after year,” said chief business development officer Kerri DeGraff. “We are taking extra safety and health precautions so our community can continue to participate in the fundraising festival that is so important in helping the Washington Pavilion serve our mission.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.

More than 230 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be there, along with activities for kids in the Children’s Studio at the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and free entertainment in the Nelson Family Amphitheater at 11th and Main.