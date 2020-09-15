SEPT. 15, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Augustana University

Augustana University has been named a top regional university for the second year in a row by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 13 in Best Regional Universities in the Midwest. Augustana is listed in other Best Regional Universities Midwest categories: No. 7 in Best Value, No. 8 in Most Innovative and No. 15 in Best Undergraduate Teaching.

Sanford POWER Golf Academy

Six-time LPGA Tour winner and longtime Sanford Health international board member Cindy Rarick is joining the Sanford POWER Golf Academy as a coach. Rarick, a native of Glenwood, Minn., joined the LPGA Tour in 1985 after a successful amateur career. During her professional career, she carded 48 top 10 finishes.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr has been named to Working Mother’s Best Law Firms for Women list, which recognizes firms that utilize best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers. Sixty firms in the U.S. earned a spot on this year’s list.

The Compass Center

Jason Lemke, chief development officer for The Compass Center, has achieved the designation of Certified Fund Raising Executive.

First Premier Bank

Nadine Benjamin has been appointed to vice president, mortgage operations manager at First Premier Bank. Benjamin has more than nine years of experience in financial services. She joined the bank in October 2017.

Goosmann Law Firm

Two Goosmann Law Firm attorneys have been recognized in Best Lawyer: Ones to Watch.

Beth Roesler, managing partner of the Sioux Falls office, was recognized for her work in labor and employment law. She is the firm’s area leader for employment and family law practice.

Matthew Abel was recognized for his work in trust and estates litigation.

Jeana Goosmann, CEO and managing partner of Goosmann Law Firm, has been selected as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent list by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

Great Western Bank

Amy Johnson has been named director of treasury management at Great Western Bank. Johnson has more than 20 years of industry experience and has served in a variety of positions in regional, divisional and national roles with sales management, service, technology and process improvement. Before joining Great Western, Johnson served as a treasury management senior vice president for a large national bank and most recently focused on building a new channel for easier customer integration.

Insurance Professionals of Greater Sioux Falls

Four members of the Insurance Professionals of Greater Sioux Falls were honored at the International Association of Insurance Professionals Region V Conference.

Chris DeSchepper, a client adviser at Marsh & McLennan Agency, was named Insurance Professional of the Year.

Kathy Moore-Stark, an underwriter and marketing specialist at Berkley One Classics of Luverene, Minn., was named Professional Underwriter of the Year.

Krista Ahrendt, a commercial underwriter with Continental Western Group of Luverne, was named Young New Professional of the Year.

Antje Peters, a client coordinator at Marsh & McLennan Agency, received the MAP Award, which provides funds to attend the international conference to a first-time attendee based on association participation in leadership and education.

Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun

Seven attorneys at Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun PC have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Eric R. Kerkvliet, construction law.

Samuel D. Kerr, education law.

Michael L. Luce, appellate practice, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, litigation: construction, litigation: insurance, mediation, personal injury litigation: defendants, personal Injury litigation: plaintiffs and product liability litigation: defendants.

Steven J. Oberg, commercial litigation, litigation: construction, litigation: insurance, personal injury litigation: defendants, personal injury litigation: plaintiffs and product liability litigation: defendants.

Dana Van Beek Palmer, employment law: management, litigation: insurance and litigation: labor and employment.

Alan Peterson, administrative/regulatory law, arbitration, employment law: individuals, employment law: management, family law, litigation: insurance, litigation: labor and employment, mediation, personal injury litigation: defendants, workers’ compensation law: claimants and workers’ compensation law: employers.

Miles F. Schumacher, business organizations, corporate law, energy law, mergers and acquisitions law, municipal law, nonprofit/charities law and real estate law.