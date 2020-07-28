Four longtime Sanford Health executives to retire

0 shares Share

July 28, 2020

Four longtime Sanford Health executives are retiring from the health care system, after serving a combined century.

Mike Begeman, Dr. Dan Blue, JoAnn Kunkel and Kim Patrick will step down in the coming months.

“It has been an honor to have these leaders here at Sanford Health. We thank them for their dedication to the work of health and healing, and celebrate them for their achievements in advancing our organization,” Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO, said in a statement.

Begeman, vice president of community relations, will retire after 18 years at Sanford Health. Previously an educator and coach for 26 years in South Dakota schools, he joined Sanford Health in 2002. Aside from his current role, he also served as executive chief of staff.

Blue has served Sanford Health and its legacy systems for more than 30 years as a family practice physician, chief medical officer of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

Kunkel, chief financial officer, joined Sanford Health in 1992, holding numerous roles in finance before becoming CFO eight years ago. Kunkel has been instrumental in ensuring Sanford’s long-term financial success and its impact on the communities Sanford serves, the health system said.

Patrick, chief business development officer, created Sanford’s legal department more than 20 years ago and served as its longtime chief legal officer. Several years ago, he took on the responsibility of overseeing internal and external business development, as well as ensuring the commercialization of intellectual property owned or developed by Sanford Health.

“While their presence will undoubtedly be missed, we know that we have cultivated a deep leadership bench that is always ready to step up,” Krabbenhoft said.

Succession details will be released at an upcoming date.