Halloween stores open in new locations

Sept. 15, 2020

Two seasonal Halloween retailers are open in new locations this year.

Spirit Halloween, which had used part of the former Younkers space in The Empire Mall the past two years, is now in a retail center at 41st Street and Grange Avenue where Fareway used to be.

Spirit Halloween has closed its fitting rooms.

And here’s a sign of the times — there are new rules about masks when it comes to buying a mask. The retailer has posted signs asking customers not to try on masks.

Face coverings also are required in the store.

Shoppers will find a similar selection of interactive exhibits and Halloween merchandise as in past years, though it looks more spread out for distancing.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Halloween Express, which was in a different 41st Street strip mall last year, has opened at Plaza 41 next to Tuesday Morning – which also appears close to opening.

Aisles have been widened there, with sanitizing stations throughout the store and face masks available to buy, though they are recommended and not required.

The store also has a wide selection of costumes for all ages, decor and accessories.

Walk through a little tunnel and you can view animated attractions.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Sunday.