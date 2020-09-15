City offers two downtown parking lots for sale

0 shares Share

Sept. 15, 2020

Developers will get a chance to propose projects on two city-owned downtown parking lots.

The city is making two properties available for individuals or entities to buy for redevelopment: 400 S. First Ave. and 301 N. Main Ave.

The First Avenue property is a half-acre site on the southern edge of downtown south of 12th Street.

The Main Avenue site is an acre between Main and Dakota avenues and across Dakota from the City Center.

The city said both sites offer “a tremendous opportunity for redevelopment only a few blocks from the main activity center in downtown Sioux Falls.”

In the property listings, the city said it is looking for mixed-use developments on the sites that would encourage density and promote connectivity and walkability in the area.

The properties would be sold through a negotiated sales process.

“In recent years, public and private investment dollars have contributed to a prosperous downtown,” Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services, said in a statement. “These sites will catalyze additional investment and strengthen connections to our downtown activity centers.”

Part of the city’s 2025 downtown plan identified city-owned surface parking lots as potential redevelopment sites to create infill development. The first property that was made available through the process was the former BNSF Railway land.

To make an offer through the negotiated sale process, an application must be submitted with a site plan, preliminary building elevations or building renderings, and a detailed scope of work.

The city posted information about the sites on its website.

Questions can be directed to Dustin Powers at 605-367-8897 or dpowers@siouxfalls.org.