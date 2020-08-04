AUG. 4, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Augustana University

Dr. Marti Silvidi has been named the director of Augustana University’s new graduate nursing program. Originally from Sioux Falls, Silvidi earned her doctoral degree in nursing practice at Concordia University of Wisconsin. Before that, she earned her post master’s certificates as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Massachusetts Boston and an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner from Kent State University. Her master’s in nursing education was earned at the University of North Dakota. Silvidi has taught graduate nursing students in a variety of academic settings. As a clinician, she has worked as a primary care nurse practitioner at a federally qualified health center and as an advanced practice hospitalist. Silvidi’s area of interest is in mild traumatic brain injuries, including sports concussion in youth, as well as the increasing rate of mTBI related to falls in the elderly and has presented nationally on this topic.

Career site Zippia has ranked Augustana University No. 2 in the nation for post-graduate employment for the second year in a row. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, Zippia looked for colleges that had the highest rates of employment for students 10 years after they enrolled. Augustana’s employment rate was 96.05 percent.

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Steven Herman has been named membership development manager for the Sioux Falls Greater Chamber of Commerce. Herman has an extensive background in sales, marketing and management. He has held leadership roles at television stations in five states, including serving as president and general manager at KDLT for six years. He is the owner and publisher of Coffee News of Sioux Falls and is an executive coach with The Growth Coach.

Hegg Realtors

Hegg Realtors has added six broker associates.

Pat Tiefenthaler spent the past 25 years in education and financial services.

Donald Strong has worked in various arenas of the real estate industry in the past 25 years.

Wes Geier has joined the South Dakota Home Team. His background is in electronic technology.

Christine Foster has a background in office management and owning a business with her husband.

Korey Dosch has joined the InRealty Group. He has been a licensed Realtor in Sioux Falls since 2000.

Josh Fiedler has joined the Dave & Co. Real Estate Team. He has an MBA from Dakota Wesleyan University.

Montgomery’s

Industry trade magazine Home Furnishings Business has recognized Jessica Weber of Montgomery’s as one of the nation’s up-and-coming young leaders in the home furnishings business. 40 Under 40 honorees show commitment to driving company growth, professional excellence and demonstration of core values and community involvement. Weber joined Montgomery’s in 2015 and oversees planning, strategic development and vendor relationships.

Robb Long Photography

Lürzer’s Archive has named Robb Long Photography as one of the 200 best ad photographers in the world for the second time in a row. The advertising industry magazine will feature two of Long’s images among the 538 that were selected from more than 8,000 submissions worldwide. Long’s images were shot as part of a personal project featuring Sioux Falls heavy equipment operator Jammie Koepp.

Sales & Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls

Sales & Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls has named officers for its board of directors: president, Jan Feterl, Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota; president elect, Tim Schut, First Premier Bank; first vice president, Mindy Kroll, Time Management Systems; second vice president, Sheila Hoff, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls; past president, Tom Johnson, Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture; and treasurer, Derry Anderson, Anderson Group CPA. Tamien Dystart of Think 3D Solutions was chosen as a new director at large.

Southeast Tech Foundation

Southeast Tech Foundation has elected officers: chair, David Long, Sanford Health; vice chair, Kari Karst, BX Civil & Construction; treasurer, Tony Nour, First Premier Bank; and foundation liaison to the Southeast Tech Council, Kira Kimball, Marsh & McLennan Agency.