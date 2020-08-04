Independent dollar store opens on East 10th

0 shares Share

Aug. 4, 2020

The newest dollar store in Sioux Falls is an independent offering from an Ethiopian entrepreneur.

Chani Liben’s Dollar $ Store 10th Street opened Saturday at 1503 E. 10th St. in a former pawn shop.

It’s a typical dollar store, Liben said, offering a variety of merchandise. While most of the items are $1, some are priced up to $3.50.

The wide aisles are stocked with items such as cleaning supplies, paper products, health and beauty merchandise, office and school supplies, candy, snacks, painting brushes, scarves and toys. A refrigerated case is stocked with juice and sport drinks. Several items carry common brand names.

A large selection of party goods includes helium balloons.

A few shelves are empty because of supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liben said.

Liben, who has been in the U.S. for about 15 years, also leases another space in the building for Multicultural Barber Shop, which he opened in 2012. He and his wife, Sifrashi Mengistu, also own Hagere Ethiopian Restaurant, which they opened in April 2019 on Minnesota Avenue near 31st Street.

Hours for Dollar $ Store 10th Street are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.