Need a can’t-miss gift? Try this redefined massage experience

Dec. 18, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Before a workout, after a workout or just to unwind: There’s nothing out there like a Hypervolt massage.

It’s a lightweight, easy-to-use, hand-held massage tool that was designed to give anyone the ability to move better.

“They’re fairly new and have quickly become extremely popular,” said Mike Smith, GreatLIFE Performance Center general manager.

GreatLIFE sells Hypervolts at four of its locations: Performance Center, Woodlake, 39th and Phillips, and Harrisburg.

“It can be used to warm up for your workout or recover from your workout,” Smith said. “It’s good for anybody looking for an easy way to warm up or who can’t always get into a masseuse but who enjoys the feel of a massage. This way you can get one every day. It won’t be the full effect, but it’s definitely similar.”

A simple on-off switch and one button in the back are all you need to start your massage. It offers different head attachments and adjusted speeds for customization.

Built-in, pressure-sensor technology gives you visual feedback throughout the massage process to make sure your therapeutic sessions are more accurate. GreatLIFE trainers can help too.

“Most of our trainers have gone through training on proper use and definitely can help,” Smith said. “We have Hypervolts in our new Recovery Lounge in Harrisburg, and any fitness center that sells them has at least one that any member can test if they’re interested in trying it out.”

Members find there are immediate benefits, he said.

“It’s very effective. Lots of studies have shown massage increases the temperature of the muscle, which is why it can be a warm-up tool, and it increases blood flow, so more nutrients are getting to the muscle, and then waste is removed,” he said. “After a workout, the increased blood flow removes waste and helps prevent delayed muscle soreness to help start the recovery process.”

The Hypervolt retails for $349, but GreatLIFE members receive 10 percent off.

“They’ve been very popular gifts this year,” Smith said. “A lot of people are getting them as gifts for a spouse or for themselves because they like the idea of having a massage tool at their fingertips.”