McKennan Park home tops sales report at $1.2 million

Jan. 21, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Dec. 30 was $1,179,000 for a house built in 1885 that sits along the 21st Street boulevard next to McKennan Park.

The three-story home with 4,800 square feet is on a half-acre lot. It offers five bedrooms and four baths.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 30:

10. (tie) 1300 S. Lindenwald Drive, $400,000

10. (tie) 8312 E. Roughlock St., $400,000

9. 121 Bedrock Circle, Harrisburg; $420,000

8. 48698 265th St., Valley Springs; $450,000

7. 6301 E. Jasper Circle, $484,000

6. 1215 S. First Ave., $500,000

5. 350 S. Main Ave. (unit), $502,000

4. 913 S. Honey Locust Ave., $545,000

3. 215 W. Spy Glass Drive, $675,000

2. 905 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $903,500

1. 221 E. 21st St., $1,179,000