2 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

MetaBank

Kathi Winter has joined MetaBank as executive vice president, chief people officer. Winter previously worked as the chief human resources officer at UnitedWeb/Nextiva/Sitelock, a global, privately held technology organization with over 1,000 employees. She also has worked at iMortgage/Loan Depot and Honeywell in a variety of HR and organizational development roles.

Cutler Law Firm

Joseph Hogue has been named partner at Cutler Law Firm LLP. Hogue’s practice consists primarily of assisting clients with business and real estate transactions, forming and developing businesses, reviewing and drafting contracts, and enforcing creditors’ rights. His clients range from individuals to small and midsized businesses in industries such as food production, real estate management, construction management and financial services.

Falls City Construction

Nolan Whiting is the new owner of Falls City Construction. Whiting, a former foreman and 10-year company veteran, has acquired the business as part of a planned transition with former owner Lydell Larson. Whiting has more than 20 years of experience in the residential construction industry.

First Premier Bank

Aimee Van Vooren has been promoted at First Premier Bank to retail banking systems coordinator. Van Vooren started her career at the bank in 2013.

First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard have promoted three staff members.

Josh Van Hulzen is the vice president of data analytics and operational support. Van Hulzen has 21 years of experience with banking and bank software and joined First Premier in 2012.

Teri Droge is the compliance managing officer. Droge has been working with BSA compliance since joining the bank in 2012.

Paula Jorgensen is a senior internal audit officer. Jorgensen has 16 years of experience in the credit card and banking industries. She joined Premier in 2007.

Goosmann Law Firm

Beth Roesler has been named managing partner of Goosmann Law Firm’s Sioux Falls office. Roesler has 10 years of experience. She joined the firm in September 2019 and focuses her practice on divorce and family law while also providing legal advice for business disputes and civil litigation for employers, businesses and individuals.

Insight Marketing Design

Insight Marketing Design has promoted Kelcey Goetschius to production manager. Goetschius joined the company 18 months ago as office manager.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added two broker associates.

Bryce Hanson graduated from South Dakota State University in 2018 with a degree in communication studies.

Alexis Masloski is a recent Lincoln High School graduate.

NAI Sioux Falls

Gregg Brown, senior vice president and managing director of NAI Sioux Falls, has been named to the NAI Global leadership board. The mission of the board is to provide proactive leadership to increase the profitability, professionalism, capability, integrity and standards of practice that reinforce and breed mutual trust and respect throughout the enterprise. Brown started his real estate career with Realty Investment Co. Inc. in 1995 and moved into a brokerage career in 1998 at Morris-McNair & Associates. Before joining NAI Sioux Falls in 2016, he was a senior managing director at Newmark Knight Frank/Grubb & Ellis in Washington, D.C., for nine years.

Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will present its annual farm awards at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Jan. 21-25.

The Eggers family has been named the Farm Family of the Year. Tim Eggers and his sons Phil and Jon raise cattle at Southview Stock Farm north of Renner. The farm has been in the family since 1907. Tim and Phil run 50 registered Hereford cows and 50 commercial cows. Jon and his wife, Natalie, run a commercial Angus heard and are co-owners of J&K Custom Applications.

Brian Gilbert is the Agri-Business Citizen of the Year. Gilbert is an ag banking manager for The First National Bank in Sioux Falls. He has spent his career in ag lending and finance, and is an active volunteer for many ag-related organizations and events, including the Sioux Empire Livestock Show, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and the Stockyards Ag Experience.

South Eastern Development Foundation

The South Eastern Development Foundation board of directors has elected officers: president, David Edwards of Hagen, Wilka & Archer PC; vice president, Ryan Boschee of Great Western Bank; secretary/treasurer, Amy Ibis of Vantis Commercial.

Eric DeHaan of the Woltman Group has joined the board as a director.