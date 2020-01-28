Lewis named regional chain of the year

14 shares Share

Jan. 28, 2020

Lewis Drug has been named regional chain of the year by a national industry publication.

Chain Drug Review ran a story about the company in its Jan. 6 edition.

“Through the years, despite challenges from big-box chains that have staked claims in Lewis territory — as well as the adversity the company has faced by massive fluctuations in the chain drug industry — Lewis has shown a resiliency that has allowed the chain to not only survive but thrive,” it said.

Lewis was founded in 1942 and has grown to 58 locations in three states.

The Chain Drug Review piece recapped a big year for the company, which included acquiring the pharmacy assets of Shopko stores in Madison, Mitchell and Sisseton, along with Luverne, Minn., and Ida Grove, Iowa. It also opened a store in Aberdeen.

Executive vice president and CFO Scott Cross said Lewis is contacted “on a weekly basis about potential acquisitions, which require thoughtful consideration, because while Lewis wants to continue to grow, it wants to do so in a way that allows it to keep its identity as essentially the hometown corner store,” the article reported.

