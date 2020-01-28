Trendigital 2020 to feature Google, Facebook marketing experts

0 shares Share

Jan. 28, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Click Rain.

In the marketing world, each new year brings predictions, the latest trends, tactics and must-try industry platforms. So if sharpening your digital marketing ax is at the top of your to-do list this year, check out Trendigital Summit, the annual digital marketing conference hosted by Click Rain.

This year’s event is Feb. 27 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It’s an excellent opportunity to hear fresh ideas, network with peers and learn about new resources that will position you and your organization for success.

As the industry is continually evolving, so is Trendigital. We evaluate industry trends as well as feedback from past attendees and use these insights to shape each event. And while we might be biased, we’re confident 2020 will be one of the best!

Featuring industry-leading speakers, a new approach to breakout sessions and more networking options for attendees, Trendigital 2020 will be a great blend of what people have grown to love with new surprises that will make it worth attending again.

The keynote speakers this year are full of energy and passion for their respective fields. Mark Irvine, recognized as the No. 1 Most Influential PPC Expert of 2019, will share his insights on the evolving Google Ads space, how paid search plays a vital role in overall business strategy and tips for best utilizing new ad formats.

Dennis Yu, an internationally recognized speaker in Facebook marketing and CEO of BlitzMetrics, will share how best to utilize Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. His talk will focus on the power of short-form video and provide attendees actionable takeaways to generate leads for their business without overspending.

The day will be rounded out with eight breakout speakers to provide a full range of topics and information. Unlike last year, we will offer two tracks this year. Track one will be a mix of more general sessions, applicable to a variety of industries, skill levels and job functions. Track two will offer more advanced sessions, going deeper into one specific core subject. We also will provide a variety of breakout formats, from traditional speakers and moderated Q&As to interactive sessions featuring engaging activities.

We would love to see you Feb. 27 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center for a solid day of learning and networking with the best marketing professionals in our region. For information or to purchase tickets, visit TrendigitalSummit.com