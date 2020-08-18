Law firm’s policy adviser: Sioux Falls ‘checks all of the boxes’

0 shares Share

This week’s Up-and-Comer is T.J. Nelson, who became a policy adviser at Redstone Law Firm earlier this year following time in state and city government.

Name: T.J. Nelson

Age: 37

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has always been home, and it’s hard to imagine living anywhere else. I’ve had the opportunity to travel and spend extended periods of time in several cities, but Sioux Falls checks all of the boxes — notably, proximity to family, great quality of life, a variety of activities and people dedicated to improving their community.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Helping a variety of clients achieve their public policy goals and tell their story in South Dakota. The wide range of topic areas we work on keeps me driven to dig deep into policy areas and achieve success for clients.

How did you get connected to your industry?

My interest in government began at an early age thanks to my parents. They were politically active, working on campaigns and volunteering for candidates. In college, I got the bug and worked on my first official campaign. Ever since, I’ve been fortunate to work with various candidates, organizations and elected leaders. I built friendships and relationships that blossomed into career opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

Describe Redstone Law Firm in three words.

Dedicated. Experienced. Principled. All reflected in the firm’s core values.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Helping with worship music at church. It was a small startup church that is now flourishing in northwest Sioux Falls.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s. We stock up every time we’re near one.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Right here in Sioux Falls with my family, impacting public policy at Redstone, serving on boards and enjoying our growing and vibrant region.