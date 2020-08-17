Community Blood Bank: Blood is at ‘critical shortage’ in Sioux Falls area

0 shares Share

The Sioux Falls area needs more blood donors — and fast.

The Community Blood Bank board of directors, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and Sanford USD Medical Center have declared a critical shortage of blood for the Sioux Falls area.

It’s being driven by an increased demand as well as a decrease in collections associated with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local blood supplies are “seriously low,” the blood bank said in a statement, with an overall decrease ranging from 40 percent to 50 percent.

“Simply put, we need donors to make an impact in the local blood supply for local patients,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of the Community Blood Bank. “We are experiencing our lowest blood supply levels in over 20 years. The need for blood is increasing as we see many elective procedures being scheduled throughout the area.”

You can support the local blood supply by scheduling a donation at cbblifeblood.org. Donating blood is a safe and essential action that can be done during the COVID-19 pandemic, Versteeg said.

“Community Blood Bank follows strict guidelines provided by the FDA, CDC and the Association of Blood Banks to provide a safe, socially distanced and clean environment for donors.”

Donor must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at cbblifeblood.org, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating blood.

With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, donors may log on at cbblifeblood.org and select “register to donate” and click on either Avera McKennan Hospital or Sanford USD Medical Center. To schedule a mobile blood drive appointment, click on “events.”

