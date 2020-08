0 shares Share

Aug. 18, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of July 27 was $990,000 for an acreage in a housing development north of Lake Alvin.

The 4,800-square-foot custom ranch walkout, which sits on 2.3 acres, has five bedrooms and three baths. It features floor-to-ceiling windows and a chef’s kitchen with a hidden pantry. The lower level includes an exercise room, bar, wine cellar, game area and family room with a fireplace. There’s a rustic bonus room above the garage.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of July 27:

10. 2814 S. Oriya Place, $499,500

9. 7908 S. Brande Park Circle, $540,500

8. 1309 W. Whitechurch Lane, $550,000

7. 205 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $600,000

6. 27097 Prairie Hills Trail, Harrisburg; $631,000

5. 1205 W. Scarlet Oak Trail, $690,000

4. 5601 S. Copperhead Drive, $740,000

3. 3009 W. Spruceleigh Court, $750,000

2. 27145 477th Ave., Harrisburg; $868,500

1. 47970 Green Meadow Lane, Harrisburg; $990,000