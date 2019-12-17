Health care communications strategist driven by employer’s mission

80 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 17, 2019

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Cale Feller, a communications and public relations strategist at Avera Health.

Name: Cale Feller

Age: 32

Hometown: Howard

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I first came to Sioux Falls for college and have been here ever since.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has an incredible amount of talent, opportunities and exciting new developments. In my opinion, it is a perfect mix of big-city amenities coupled with a small-town, neighborly feel. My family, my friends, my career and an exciting future for this great community keep me here.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Avera’s mission is a very special thing, and the opportunity to play a role in carrying out that mission is remarkable. Through my role, I have the privilege of sharing stories of the incredible work being done in the communities Avera serves.

How did you get connected to your industry?

During my last two years of college, I had an internship at Lawrence & Schiller. Through that experience, I quickly realized marketing and communications was where I needed to be.

Describe Avera in three words.

Compassion. Quality. Mission-minded.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

There is no shortage of worthy causes in our community, so choosing a favorite is difficult. Volunteering on the Sioux Empire United Way campaign, serving as president on the South Dakota Advertising Federation board of directors and making deliveries for Sioux Falls Cares are a few of the ways I am currently investing in our community.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Being a foodie, I’d love to see a restaurant with Chinese soup dumplings.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Growing further in my career, investing even more in my community and enjoying all of the wonderful current Sioux Falls offerings and the many exciting offerings that are to come.