Aug. 4, 2020

After a tornado and then COVID-related delays, JoAnn fabric and crafts store is almost back.

The Sioux Falls location at Plaza 41 has posted an Aug. 28 opening date.

It will be the latest store design, after some delays getting fixtures and finishing touches in because of the pandemic.

Neighboring Tuesday Morning hasn’t posted a reopening date but does have a “now hiring” sign up.

Pizza Ranch likely will be the last to reopen, with a scheduled opening sometime this fall. It’s expanding the restaurant and also ran into COVID-related delays.

The Original Pancake House and The Rush reopened in June.