Marketing director strives to help people live healthier lives

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 4, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Rebecca Ponnezhan, director of marketing at Avera Health.

Name: Rebecca Ponnezhan

Age: 32

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was born and raised in Sioux Falls.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

So many things! Sioux Falls is a great place to live, work and raise a family in.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love that I get to help make an impact in people’s lives every day by developing strategic marketing campaigns that contribute to people living healthier lives.

How did you get connected to your industry?

When I was in graduate school at the University of Sioux Falls — Go Coo! — I developed relationships that led me down the pathway to discovering my passion for health care.

Describe Avera in three words.

Innovative. Leader. Compassionate.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Time. I love giving back to the community by volunteering in our schools and other community organizations.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Continuing to thrive in Sioux Falls with my husband, two children and working for Avera as a leader in marketing.