JJ’s lands on cover of industry beverage magazine

Jan. 10, 2020
JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars has landed on the cover of industry magazine Beverage Dynamics.
The publication traces the Sioux Falls retailer’s evolution since opening in 1998 and its focus on becoming an experience-based business.
After opening its new 15,000-square-foot store on West 57th Street in 2018, JJ’s added its Boozy Bakery business and expanded into ax-throwing at JJ’s Axes & Ales.
JJ’s also offers an event room inside its store for rental and to host its own customer-facing events.
“Given the experienced-based business model of JJ’s, it’s only a matter of time before this space becomes another consistent way that the store elevates alcohol retail for its customers,” the article said.
To read the feature, click here.
