City building activity falls just shy of record 2018 level

Jan. 10, 2020

The city of Sioux Falls came within less than 2 percent of a seventh consecutive building record in 2019.

The value of its building permits for the year totaled $771.5 million, compared with $786.6 million in 2018.

That represents 7,355 individual projects in 2019, which is ahead of the 6,873 permits issued a year ago. The record for total permits was set in 2014, when storm-related repairs pushed it to more than 14,000.

“Four straight years of construction values exceeding $700 million means Sioux Falls is moving in the right direction,” Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services, said in a statement. “We’re expecting great things in 2020 as Sioux Falls continues to build and grow.”

Residential construction at $150.5 million represented 635 new single-family homes, which is 37 fewer than in 2018.

There also were 363 town house units built, compared with 403 units in 2018, and 643 multifamily units, compared with 945 units.

The largest projects of the year were: