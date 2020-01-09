Restaurant Roundup: Special Ole cake, new menus, free bagels

1 shares Share

Jan. 9, 2020

Leonardo’s Cafe in the Washington Pavilion has launched a new lunch menu featuring customizable entrees. Build Your Own Masterpiece allows customers to create their own version of a sandwich, wrap, pizza, quesadilla or salad with more than 30 ingredient options. Signature sandwiches, pizzas, soups and salads remain on the menu, along with new additions like The Mona Lisa. The sandwich includes turkey breast, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, avocado, cranberry aioli, spring mix and tomatoes served on focaccia bread that’s baked in-house daily.

The new Sunny’s Pizzeria has added a second pizza size to meet demand. Now, customers can get a 14-inch pizza in addition to the 12-inch size the restaurant at 26th and Walts offered when it opened last month. Sunny’s also has added two appetizers: Mozz-Have Sticks and Very Gouda Mac N’ Cheese Bites.

Mark your calendar for Wednesday. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating National Bagel Day on Wednesday by offering a free bagel and schmear with a purchase. With all of the Einstein’s in Sioux Falls paired with Caribou Coffee shops, that means you can have a beverage and a free bagel.

Daily Clean Food & Drink has added grab-and-go wraps. Choices include Moroccan chicken salad, Thai, avocado turkey BLT and Rainbow, which has hummus, zucchini, tomato, bell pepper and purple cabbage. Daily quantities are limited at the health food restaurant on Western Avenue south of 69th Street.

Breadsmith has partnered with Severance Brewing Co. to create spent grain bread. The bread, which is available every Friday this month, includes both liquid and solid ingredients from the downtown brewery. It’s made with Monster Cookie Oatmeal Stout and spent grain.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ has ended weekday lunch hours. The restaurant on East 10th Street secured a contract with one customer to feed 300 more people every day, owner Ben Weiland said. New hours are 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge is back for a second year. Participating restaurants include Stomping Grounds, The Goat and Hartford Steak Co. Tavern in Hartford and Main Street Humboldt and Big J’s Roadhouse in Humboldt. The special burgers will be served until the end of the month.

Long after the traditional end to farmers market season, Dakota Fresh Food Hub is still providing garden bounty, such as potatoes and garlic, and products such as eggs, honey and beef, along with locally made bath and beauty items. The hub has moved its retail pickup day to Thursdays. Customers can order online from 8 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday and pick up their items from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stensland Family Farms stores on East or West 41st Street.

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille is throwing a party for Saturday’s Minnesota Vikings game with a featured menu and drink specials in the lounge. Offerings include a hamburger served on a doughnut from Flyboy Donuts, wings and nachos. The regular happy hour menu will be available too. The party goes from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 57th and Western.

Icon Lounge is hosting the second annual Bloody Sunday, a Bloody Mary contest and brunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Luke Finch of Carpenter Bar is the reigning champ. Tickets are $35, which includes a flight of the competitors’ drinks and food. Ticket sales end at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The annual wild game feed fundraiser for the Brandon Valley Optimist Club is Monday at 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon. Instead of free-will donations, admission will be charged this year — $10 at the door and $5 for those younger than 12. The buffet will include smoked alligator, a smoked hog, pheasant, elk, bear and lots of fish. Doors open at 4 p.m., and prizes will be given out around 7:30 p.m. The bar is offering $2 off any drink from 3 to 7 p.m., and it will be serving hot appetizers as people arrive. Reserved seats are available for $50, which includes the food.

Photo by chef Jesse Severson of grilled alligator from last year’s wild game feed.

Boneless Thursdays are back at Buffalo Wild Wings. Buy one, get one free on boneless wings for dine-in only.

Check out this amazing cake The Cake Lady made for Taco John’s of Sioux Falls. The local restaurant group threw a surprise party for an 11-year-old boy after his final round of chemo last month. “Derek loves stopping by Taco John’s on 12th Street after his chemo for his Crunchy Chicken and Oles, so we figured there was no better way to show Derek how proud we are of him than by having a party in his honor on the last day of his treatment,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. Taco John’s set up a buffet with Derek’s favorites and ordered the special cake.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.