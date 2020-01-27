Hartford, Humboldt restaurants wage own ‘Burger Battle’

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations.

You’ve likely heard of the Burger Battle in downtown Sioux Falls. But did you know restaurants in the Hartford area are vying to offer the best burger too?

The second annual Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge has grown to five restaurants, offering the perfect reason for a quick trip out of town.

Visit participating restaurants in January, fill out a scorecard, and the burger with the highest average score will win the title Best Burger in the Hartford Area.

Share your dining experience on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with a burger photo and the tag #HartfordBurgerBattle and you could win $25 in Hartford Bucks. The event is sponsored by the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Now for what you’re really wondering: Where to eat and what they’re serving.

The GOAT Bar & Grill in Hartford: All-American GOAT Burger

“Our mouthwatering All-American GOAT burger is piled high with bacon, fresh veggies, handmade onion straws and topped with our zesty GOAT sauce,” the restaurant said.

​

Big J’s Roadhouse in Humboldt: Western Burger

“We have taken our hand-pattied burger and topped it with tons of bacon, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, an onion ring and BBQ sauce,” the restaurant said. “Yippee Ki-Yay!”



Main Street Humboldt Bar: Courtney Burger

“A new take on the classic bacon cheeseburger! Courtney Burger features Canadian bacon and American and Swiss cheeses,” the restaurant said.

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern: Frito Pie Burger

The 2019 champion, Hartford Steak Co. Tavern, is back with the Frito Pie Burger, which it describes as a “fresh ground hamburger piled high with our homemade chili pie, layered with melted cheese, sour cream and chive.”

It’s available only Sunday through Thursday.

Stomping Grounds in Hartford: MEGASTOMPER

“Everyone loves breakfast! Check out our twist of egg, pepper jack cheese, sausage patty, bacon and shoulder bacon surrounded by a bagel and a side of maple syrup,” the restaurant said.