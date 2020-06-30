Giving Back for June

0 shares Share

June 30, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for June.

Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 in scholarships to local students who are pursuing post-secondary education. The scholarships are funded by donors. See the list of scholarship funds and winners at sfacf.org.

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith has awarded five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Sheldon, Iowa.

HenkinSchultz

HenkinSchultz’s You Are Essential campaign has raised enough money to provide more than 150,000 meals through Feeding South Dakota. The yard sign fundraising effort surpassed its goal of 30,000 meals.

South Dakota Trust Association

The South Dakota Trust Association has made a $14,500 grant from its Trust for the Future Fund held at the South Dakota Community Foundation to Feeding South Dakota. The money will help feed more than 1,400 families across the state who have found themselves in need of food assistance during the pandemic.

Hy-Vee Inc.

Hy-Vee Inc. has donated more than $69,000 in food and supplies to Feeding South Dakota that was raised during a campaign to help restock food banks’ shelves amid the pandemic. From late March through May, customers were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout. Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 from the Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from the sale of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need. More than $1 million was donated to food banks across the company’s eight-state region.

Hy-Vee Inc. is donating $1 million and making a commitment to provide 1 million volunteer hours to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region. Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees worked with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in neighborhoods affected by rioting.

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends

Ten high school seniors have been selected to receive the fifth annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This class will bring the cumulative total to 40 scholarships totaling $200,000 in five years.

Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First Premier Bank with support from Keloland Television, Beal Distributing, Audi of Sioux Falls, Novak Sanitary Service, Argus Leader Media, Dean Foods/Land O’ Lakes, Lamar Advertising, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Principal Financial, Smithfield, Burger King, GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness Club and Schoeneman’s Building Materials Center.

Mary Chilton DAR Foundation

The Mary Chilton DAR Foundation has awarded more than $51,000 in grants for historic and educational purposes in South Dakota. Recipients include the Minnehaha Century Fund, Siouxland Libraries, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, Washington Pavilion, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Yankton County Historical Society, South Dakota State University Archives and Special Collections, and South Dakota League of Women Voters. In addition, small schools in seven South Dakota communities received grants of up to $500 for educational supplies or field trips. The next deadline for grant applications is Sept. 5. Information is available at DAR-MaryChiltonFoundation.org.

Wells Fargo Foundation

The Wells Fargo Foundation has donated $657,000 to 55 nonprofits across South Dakota to support their community response efforts to COVID-19. The grants have focused on meeting basic community needs, providing support for small businesses and assisting with housing stability for the most vulnerable populations. Local nonprofits receiving relief funds include the One Sioux Falls Fund at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, the South Dakota Voices for Peace Immigrant and Refugee Fund, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls, Junior Achievement, Sioux Falls Pride, Sioux Falls Public Schools, Sioux Empire United Way, Feeding South Dakota, St. Francis House, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Washington Pavilion.

Sunny’s Pizzeria

Sunny’s Pizzeria is donating $2 from every pizza purchased on Mondays in July to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The restaurant created Make a Difference Monday to help a different organization every month.

