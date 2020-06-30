June #ScenesfromtheRoute

0 shares Share

June 30, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in June.

Who says there can’t be fun found among mounds of trash?

Favorite birthday present at age 4? Getting behind the wheel of a garbage truck.

And it’s pretty fun sitting in the passenger seat too.

Wonder what the team did with this landfill find.

It’s a great day for grazing — and greeting.

You never know what you’ll run into on this job.

Fields of green looking good near Parker.

Now that’s a wild ride.

And here’s a classic one.

Canton just got a lot more colorful!

And speaking of color, you can never go wrong snapping a rainbow on the route.

Follow along throughout the month on Instagram at @NovakSiouxFalls!