Five ways to keep your kids active, entertained through summer

July 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Do you – and your kids – feel like you’ve run out of activities this summer?

Good news: There are still tons of ways to keep the kids active and even save a little money.

With these five suggestions, your remaining summer days are sure to fly by and be fun ones.

Sports camps

If your child is age 8 to 13, you definitely should consider one of GreatLIFE’s upcoming Play Everything sports camps.

They’re small group sizes, with lots of COVID precautions, and they’ve been a hit with kids so far this summer.

“The response has been great,” said Tristen Jackson, who coordinates the camps.

The next camp is basketball and runs July 21-23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Woodlake Athletic Club. The following basketball camp is Aug. 11-13.

“These camps are good for all abilities,” Jackson said. “Each day focuses on a different skill – ball handling, shooting and defense – with different drills that progress. And it’s nice if kids attend more than one camp because it does build on skills and reinforces them, especially if you’re a beginner.”

The next football camp is Aug. 4-6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at GreatLIFE’s Harrisburg location, which has a big turf area. High school football players are volunteering to help kids, and it’s led by GreatLIFE team member Coach Clax, defensive coordinator for the Sioux Empire Crusaders.

“We run a bunch of different stations, and it’s a neat experience for the kids,” Jackson said.

And finally, GreatLIFE will host a soccer camp Aug. 18-20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Harrisburg, led by three GreatLIFE team members who are former collegiate soccer players.

“We limit all the camps to 30 athletes, so reach out soon to reserve your spot,” Jackson said.

All camps are $50 per camper for GreatLIFE members and $75 for non-members. Email Tristen.jackson@joingreatlife.com for information and to register.

Free – or reduced price – bowling

Looking to escape the heat or pass a rainy day? Don’t forget GreatLIFE Suburban Lanes, where members bowl free and non-members can bowl for half-price until Sept. 1.

GreatLIFE members also will save on food, with half-price pizzas, a hot dog and chips for $4 and a chicken strip basket for $5.99.

Get out and golf

Golf might be the ultimate family sport, and there are lots of ways to get your kids involved.

GreatLIFE holds free, weekly family clinics at its courses. Click here to learn more.

GreatLIFE members also can golf for free at Central Valley in Hartford, Fox Run in Yankton and Rocky Run in Dells Rapids all day every Monday and Tuesday.

Up your swim skills

No matter what your swim level, kids can sharpen their skills at an upcoming SwimJam. These two-week sessions fit months of learning into eight days and can be taken at Woodlake Athletic Club, with savings for GreatLIFE members.

Click below to learn more.

Daily savings

Make sure you’re taking full advantage of your GreatLIFE member benefits this summer too.

Whether you’re headed to the Great Plains Zoo, Washington Pavilion or countless other attractions, visiting a restaurant or getting food to go, or even taking a quick road trip and staying overnight, there’s likely a way your GreatLIFE membership can help you save.

Click here for a reminder of all your member benefits.

Thinking of joining GreatLIFE? You can join now with no enrollment and no payment until next month. Click here to learn more.