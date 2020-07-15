Walmart, Best Buy among latest retailers to require masks

0 shares Share

July 15, 2020

Walmart and Best Buy are among the latest national retailers to start requiring shoppers to wear face coverings.

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, will begin requiring them Monday at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” Dacona Smith and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officers for Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club, said in a joint statement.

Walmart also has created a new role of health ambassador, and those employees will be stationed at the front of the store to remind customers of mask requirements. They will “work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the statement said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

To help ensure consistency with the new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” the statement said.

Best Buy began requiring face coverings today.

The retailer will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one. Any customer who has a concern about wearing a mask will be able to shop Best Buy via its website or app and choose home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remains in place at all stores.

“Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we’re grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe,” the company said in a statement.

“Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting front-line retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19.”

The retailers follow a move this week by Starbucks to require masks inside its cafes. Costco and Menards have required them since May.