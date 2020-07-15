Take two months of swim lessons in two weeks

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Your kids don’t need to miss out on swim lessons this summer thanks to a program that can deliver two months of learning in just two weeks.

SwimJams sessions are being offered by SafeSplash Swim School and offer the “same great curriculum, same great instructors, same great 4-to-1 swimmer-to-instructor ratio as regular lessons,” said Dan Sobocinski, co-franchisee of the Sioux Falls location.

Each class is still 30 minutes, and it’s offered the same time each day Monday through Thursday for two consecutive weeks. There are several sessions coming up at Woodlake Athletic Club, where GreatLIFE members can save on lessons.

“SwimJams works well for an introduction to SafeSplash and our specialized swimming progression,” Sobocinski said. “It’s a great refresher for experienced swimmers or jump-start to summer or ‘swim camp’ for beginner swimmers who are building swimming technique and safety skills.”

SwimJams are available at beginning, intermediate and advanced levels.

The price for a two-week SwimJam is $184. For GreatLIFE members, the $30 annual child service fee is waived.

“We have had a strong customer response and have seen first-hand that Sioux Falls families remain eager to have safe outlets for their kids to participate in activities that allow them to learn and have fun doing it,” Sobocinski said. “The SafeSplash program delivers on all fronts.”

The program has made major adjustments for health and safety because of COVID-19 – including instructors wearing face shields in the water. All other SafeSplash team members wear masks. At Woodlake, SafeSplash customers 18 and older will be encouraged to wear masks poolside.

SafeSplash team members and swim families will receive a temperature scan upon arriving, and anyone who is sick is asked to stay home, along with abiding by CDC-recommended 14-day quarantines if exposed to COVID-19.

Each swim family is asked to attend with only one parent or guardian and watch from distanced viewing areas. Swimmers are asked to arrive in swim gear and be prepared to leave that way.

The pool itself is disinfected with chlorine and bromine, which should inactivate the virus in the water. Hand sanitizer and wipes are available.

“Long before COVID-19, we began differentiating our program with an unwavering commitment to small class sizes, individualized instruction of our curriculum and delivering lessons in a highly controlled environment,” Sobocinski said. “We believe that this approach has uniquely prepared us to meet the challenges presented this summer and remain committed to developing the lifelong skills needed for water safety and a lifetime of adventure and fun in and around water.”

Want to learn more? Call Woodlake customer service at 605-202-2692 to discuss available dates and times.