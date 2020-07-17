Boutique’s shop-by-the-bag event to benefit Dress for Success

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 17, 2020

A $25 donation to Dress for Success Sioux Falls will get you a bag to fill with clothing and shoes at an upcoming fundraiser.

The EmBe Boutique by Appointment event will be July 23 and 24, offering shoppers the chance to update their wardrobes while raising money to support and empower women.

For a $25 donation, shoppers will receive a one-hour shopping session at the Dress for Success Sioux Falls Boutique. After donating, guests will receive a link to schedule their appointment. During the appointed time, shoppers will receive a bag to fill with clothing and shoes. Shoppers can choose to add a second bag for $20. Click here to make a donation. Donations support EmBe programs that provide support for women, truly walking alongside clients as they become financially independent.

In addition to Dress for Success Sioux Falls, funds will benefit Women to the Workforce and Tapestry, a support program for women in the workforce.

“We’re offering an opportunity for the community to come together and support a meaningful cause,” said Jennifer Hoesing, EmBe’s chief development officer. “Every donation supports women and their families. Events like these help us provide women with a support network, professional attire and career development opportunities.”

EmBe will be taking special precautions to ensure customers’ safety and comfort. Shopping will be limited to 10 people per hour with respectful social distancing in the boutique, the organization said. EmBe will require all staff and customers to wear masks, and staff will sanitize the shop between appointments. Shoppers will be unable to try on clothing at the sale, and no restrooms will be available.

“Our June Boutique by Appointment was a big hit, and we’re committed to a second fun and safe event for everyone to attend,” Hoesing said. “This is a chance to build your work and casual wardrobe while supporting a good cause. It’s a win-win!”