Fitness center regulars rave about working out through COVID

June 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Eric Horpedahl is one of those people who has to be extra careful because of COVID-19.

Born with cystic fibrosis, his life had been limited when it came to physical activity.

“I didn’t play a lot of sports,” he said. “I was always winded.”

By the end of 2017, his lungs had declined so much he needed a transplant. He received a new set of lungs in early 2018 and intense rehab followed.

“It was very difficult,” he said. “But after I was cleared to go home by my doctors, my rehab instructors and doctors said I should probably join a gym just to keep my health in check and my lungs strong and healthy. I eventually joined GreatLIFE to continue my fitness journey.”

That fitness journey proved a perfect fit at GreatLIFE, where Horpedahl loved the variety of locations and everything that came with his membership.

“The staff were super friendly, the benefits, the options, all the facilities – there wasn’t just one in town, there were many,” he said.

But for his health, he couldn’t leave home much during spring’s height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While GreatLIFE offered virtual classes and take-home equipment, Horpedahl found he was still comfortable enough to make an occasional trip to the gym.

“Everything was always super clean, and you could just go for a quick half-hour and get a workout in,” he said. “It was just nice to have that option.”

Chris Aggen joined GreatLIFE about a year ago, drawn by the discounts around town, free bowling for his young family and the variety of locations.

“I can go home where my parents like and use GreatLIFE,” he added. “And the golf – if one course is full, there’s always another one you can get on.”

He found his membership especially valuable during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s been incredibly amazing to be able to go to GreatLIFE still – limited hours, yes, but just having that outlet.”

Being able to get out of the house after working at home and stay in somewhat of a routine was a big deal, he added.

“Just having that ability to stay healthy and active and stay fit, even if it was 45 minutes to an hour,” he said. “The staff was amazing. In Harrisburg, they kept it incredibly clean. They were constantly cleaning. I felt safe going there, which is why I continued to go there.”

Both Horpedahl and Aggen strongly recommend membership to others.

“The staff is friendly, the price is not too expensive but right on point,” Horpedahl said. “They have great benefits and perks whether you’re just into working out or want to golf. The bowling is great. We love GreatLIFE. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Aggen agreed.

“I would absolutely recommend GreatLIFE,” he said. “It offers so much to the entire family – fitness, golf, bowling and discounts throughout Sioux Falls,” he said. “Great people, great staff. You meet great people and great friends.”

Ready to experience GreatLIFE for yourself? Visit joingreatlife.com to take advantage of this month’s new-member offer.