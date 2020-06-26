Grand Falls bringing back buffet, reopens pool and table games

0 shares Share

June 26, 2020

The outdoor pool is open, table games are back, and the buffet is next at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort.

The casino began slowly reopening June 1, limiting the number of gamblers on the casino floor. Those restrictions have gone away, although there are still slot machines turned off for spacing and some plexiglass being used.

“Overall, I think guests are excited about the precautions and the extra cleaning we’re doing on the casino floor,” general manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

“Our employees are still wearing masks and for table games we require our patrons to wear masks as well.”

The outdoor pool and spa are now open. The pool is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless it’s less than 70 degrees or raining.

“We spread out the chairs so they’re 6 feet apart,” Haselhoff said. “We have poolside service for food and drinks as well, just trying to make it as normal as possible because people want to relax and get away. The pool has definitely been busy on days when it’s nice out.”

A pool pass can be bought for $20 or is included with a hotel stay or spa service.

Next up: Robert’s Buffet, which beginning tonight will open on a limited basis Friday and Saturday nights as well as Sunday brunch. Friday is a seafood buffet, Saturday is prime rib, and Sunday is a champagne brunch.

“We’ll see how the weekend goes and slowly open it up,” Haselhoff said.

“Those are our most popular days and the days our other outlets get a little swamped, so we want to get it out and see how it goes and make determinations down the road on what we’ll do with the buffet in the long term.”

Tables in the buffet also are distanced, and employees are wearing masks.

“They’re swapping out the handles at least every hour or more on the serving line. We really want the buffet to feel as close to normal as possible for our guests,” Haselhoff said.

“We have sanitizer throughout the resort, and most of them have adapted pretty well.”