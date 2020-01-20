Former Citibank campus rebrands with two buildings for lease

134 shares Share

Jan. 20, 2020

The former Citibank campus in northeast Sioux Falls is now the Sioux Empire Corporate Park.

Citibank’s lease on the two buildings it was using at 701 and 705 E. 60th St. N. expired in mid-December, allowing NAI Sioux Falls, which also took over property management of the campus, to begin working on new leases.

“So we just literally got the properties back,” NAI’s Gregg Brown said. “We’ve been marketing it at a national level.”

Citibank moved its staff to a new building in southwest Sioux Falls last year. It had been a 20-year tenant in the northeast Sioux Falls campus, which is owned by investor partners in New York.

Between buildings one and two, there’s about 250,000 square feet available.

“I would guess that’s the largest block of vacant space in the entire state of South Dakota, and it’s basically on four floors,” Brown said. “One and two are completely vacant, and we have on-site staff to manage and maintain those buildings. They’re really well built.”

There has been interest from out-of-state call centers and other office users that potentially would lease part of a floor.

“They’re banking and insurance for the most part and would be new employers,” Brown said. “We’ve also had local groups come and look at it.”

Building one includes Citibank’s original data center, “so it has more power and cooling than you would ever build today,” Brown said. “It’s optimal as a call center, but it could be a data center. It could be a lot of things where someone needs all that power.”

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center leased all of building three as of mid-December. There currently are 500 employees working there, with plans to add more.

“This allowed us to add 20,000 square feet and will allow us to have more folks move out to that location in the near future,” said Tom Bosch, Avera McKennan vice president of hospitality.

“This location encompasses a variety of administrative and support functions to our ministry and does not include any front-door services. The building is secure and not open to the public.”

Avera moved into the building in the spring of 2018 and is looking at which employee groups would gain the most efficiency and synergy from being under the same roof.

“It allows us to free up space on our main Avera McKennan campus that we can devote to being clinical space for our patients,” Bosch said. “We have invested in the facility by making some updates and have brought in a food service operator for the cafeteria.”

The other tenant on the campus is Bright Horizons Early Learning Center, which served as a contracted child care provider for Citibank employees but now is open to anyone.

“They’re leasing the bulk of the day care building … and they’re open to receiving families from anywhere,” Brown said. “We’re excited to keep them.”