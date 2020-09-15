Runnings nears opening of larger east-side store

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 15, 2020

Runnings is nearly up and running with its new store on the east side.

The Minnesota-based retailer acquired Campbell’s Supply Co. in January and then took over the former Kmart on East 10th Street to allow for a larger store.

At 92,000 square feet, it will include Runnings’ full inventory of home, farm and outdoor merchandise.

“Everything is completed at this point, and we have a store move going on this week, moving from the old to the new,” said Dennis Jensen, director of marketing and e-commerce.

“It’s pretty incredible how it works because one store doesn’t close down. We run both stores and move from the old to the new.”

The former location at 3101 E. 10th St. is for sale and has drawn interest, though no deals are done, he said.

Runnings is hiring for the larger location. Applicants can visit the store’s website to learn more and apply.

“We are hiring in most of our departments now and know folks are looking for competitive salaries and a good benefit package, which we’re offering, along with flexibility,” Jensen said. “If you’re a part-timer or a student looking for hours, we’d love to have you take a look. With our company growing like it is, we offer a lot of opportunities.”

Runnings has transitioned the formers Campbell’s store at 49th Street and Western Avenue to the Running name and also is planning a store in Madison. The 68,000-square-foot project is scheduled to start construction this fall and open next year.

The new east-side location is able to ring up shoppers, but the store is still getting set up. It should be fully ready for shoppers by the end of the week and will hold a grand opening Oct. 7-11, Jensen said.