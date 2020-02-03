Award-winning home offers grand lifestyle in south Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Feb. 3, 2020

Few homes in Sioux Falls can match the outstanding craftsmanship and full slate of amenities you’ll find in this Old World-inspired, two-story beauty.

“The grandeur of this home is on full display from the moment you step inside,” listing agent Lynda Billars said.

“You’ll gasp at the beauty of the grand foyer entrance with its gorgeous presence that beckons you to come in: the soaring ceilings, the custom grand staircase, the stunning gathering room, the heated Peruvian limestone floors.”

The four-bedroom, five-bath home located at 217 W. 77th St. is a Parade of Homes award winner that has been featured in The Wall Street Journal as an example of a premier luxury home in Sioux Falls.

It includes nearly 6,600 square feet in the exclusive Grand Prairie neighborhood of south Sioux Falls.

“It’s an incredible setting for families and friends to come together,” Billars said. “And although it is such an impressive experience, it still offers all the warmth that makes a house a home.”

The living space offers an outstanding layout. The floor plan flows effortlessly from room to room – leading you from the gourmet kitchen to the comfortable dining space to a cozy gathering area around the stone fireplace.

“And from there, step outdoors to an exceptional patio where you’ll love the views and spend as much time as possible around an additional fireplace, complete with infrared heaters and a speaker system,” Billars said.

The kitchen includes all the extras for the family chef, from a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer to a 4-foot stove with grill and griddle, double oven, double dishwasher, microwave-convection drawer, Miele espresso machine, massive hidden pantry and separate butler’s station.

“And along with all that, what’s the one thing you can never get enough of in a kitchen? Space,” Billars said. “In this kitchen, you’ll absolutely love how roomy and comfortable it is to use and entertain with every convenience available to you.”

The master suite offers an incredible retreat, with Carrara marble heated floors; oversized Toto bubble tub with lights and adjustable speed; a large, glass ,walk-in, rain-head shower; and a two-story master closet.

“It’s like entering your own private spa,” Billars said.

“And again – there is so much room for everyone. From 8-foot vanities to a closet unlike any I’ve seen, this level of master suite is incredibly rare.”

A fabulous executive office makes working from home a dream, with tons of natural light, outstanding views and first-class finishes.

The elegant staircase, custom-made in Massachusetts, leads to a loft that easily flexes as a study space, game room or movie viewing.

“It’s flanked by two beautiful bedrooms with so many extras,” Billars said. “You’ll discover very large walk-in closets that hold treasures throughout – little surprises such as window seats and custom cabinets.”

A comfortable lower level includes a family room with wet bar and the perfect layout for a game room. A 10-foot ceiling allows for an in-house golf driving range.

“The finishes here are just as lovely as the main level, with outstanding space to unwind, play games and host guests,” Billars said. “And in addition to everything already included, the home offers another 1,600 square feet you can finish off and make your own.”

Other rare amenities include:

A hidden television in the living room that will remain with the home.

Bubble baths with LED lights and heated tile floors in every bedroom bath.

A pull-down clothes-hanging system in the laundry room with a bubble-wash sink for delicates.

Lights that can be controlled with a single button to illuminate or turn off the entire home.

The three-stall garage includes a man cave with built-ins, a heated stamped concrete floor with drain and empty space above that can be built out as living space. There also is room for an additional two-car garage on the property.

Add in the upscale amenities shared by the Grand Prairie neighborhood, including a swimming pool and tennis courts, and the lifestyle is complete.

“This home truly will captivate you at every turn,” Billars said. “You’ll find yourself making memories constantly. From daily living to the milestone events, you’ll find this home is perfect for hosting.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,300,000. For information, contact Lynda Billars, ABR, SRES, CRS, RENE and CLHMS at 605-376-7932 or listwithlyndab@msn.com.