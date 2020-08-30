Architectural masterpiece awaits in sought-after Grand Prairie neighborhood

0 shares Share

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by The Lynda B Advantage, Broker/Realtor affiliated with Keller Williams Realty.

Lavish comfort meets extraordinary function in this extraordinary home set against the beautiful Prairie Green Golf Course.

Located at 204 E. Honors Circle, this two-story home surrounds you with nearly 7,000 square feet of luxury.

“It truly is exceptional,” listing agent Lynda Billars said. “You’ll discover an immediate bond in this setting between you, the home and all who visit here.”

The “wow” factor is on full display throughout the main level, with a sweeping design that draws in natural light and is set off by a two-story floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and soaring windows.

The chef in the family will adore the kitchen, with endless granite counter space, a handy center island, gleaming tile floor and huge walk-in pantry.

“And with six bedrooms, your options for a home office are abundant,” Billars added.

“And then there are all the extra touches – like a charming sitting area that leads right to the outdoors.”

The main floor master suite has it all, with a soaking tub and tile walk-in shower where you’ll easily relax away the day.

“Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms on one level, for easy family living,” Billars added.

“And in the lower level, so many extras await, with 9-foot ceilings and so much space for gathering and entertaining.”

The lower level features an additional bedroom, fitness room and huge open family room perfect for movie nights, game nights and making memories.

“The entire home exudes luxury and grandness, with all the touches and amenities needed to create a place you’ll be proud to call home,” Billars said.

“And your outdoor living is just as luxurious, with a wraparound deck, huge covered patio and peaceful, private views everywhere you look.”

As part of the Grand Prairie community, you’ll love visiting the tennis court, swimming pools, play area, exercise and clubhouse.

“All that’s left for you to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the good life,” Billars said. “You’ll never want to leave home.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,468,000. For information, contact Lynda Billars, ABR, SRES, CRS, RENE and CLHMS at 605-376-7932 or listwithlyndab@msn.com.

This home will host an open house Sept. 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the neighboring home listed below, featuring live music by world-renowned composer and musician, Jeffry Paul at one of the homes, and music by the sought-after Rod & Pam Duo at the other.

Bring your rackets and try out the tennis court in this amazing gated community, or bring your swimwear and enjoy the pool. There will be wine, refreshments and the chance to win four amazing door prizes when you visit both exceptional homes. RSVP to Lynda Billars at the contact information above.