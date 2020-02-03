Champagne flights, Bordeaux 101 and winter features: Three reasons to love February at Wine Time

0 shares Share

Feb. 3, 2020

It’s true: Winter really is better with wine.

So if the cold days are wearing on you, head to the coziest spot downtown and watch the winter blues melt away.

Wine Time on Main has special reasons to stop in all month, from a fun Wine 101 class to a fantastic Valentine’s special.

“We’re right across from the Washington Pavilion, so if you’re downtown for any reason – but especially at a show – there’s always a reason to stop in,” owner Bob Novak said.

“And don’t forget – there’s free, covered parking attached to our building. So you can easily find a place to park, escape the elements and start enjoying your choice of nearly 200 wines by the glass.”

Learn your wine

The January blizzard means you’ve got a second chance at Wine 101 this month. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, when the event will feature wines of South America.

You can taste some of Argentina and Chile’s biggest and best wines with Shauna Wallace, who will walk you through what makes the South American terrain and climate perfect for world-class wine.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and includes cheese and charcuterie.

Then at the same time Feb. 17, Wine 101 features Bordeaux in a fun “Right Bank vs. Left Bank” event – contrasting wines from each side of the river in the Bordeaux region of France.

“The right is Merlot-dominated and the left is Cab-dominated,” Novak said. “We’ll have some really fun wines.”

Registration is required, so email winetimeonmain@gmail.com to snag your spot – and to be added to the list for future events.

Valentine’s Day time

You’ll love Wine Time’s take on Valentine’s Day, offering champagne flights all night paired with food and dessert.

“It was very popular on New Year’s Eve, so we decided to bring it back,” Novak said. “It’s just a fun, really tasty way to celebrate the day.”

Choose from two different flights:

For $30:

Bouvet Ladubay Excellence Brut Rose

Valdo 1926 Prosecco

Roederer Brut Premier

For $49:

Von Buhl Sparkling Sekt Brut

2008 Veuve Clicquot Rose

2009 Dom Perignon Sparkling Brut

Featured wines

You’ve still got a couple of months left to try the featured wines on Wine Time’s fall/winter list. Some popular options include the 2016 Folie a Deux Zinfandel.

“It’s an easy-drinking, very fruit-forward wine,” Novak said. “If you’re just getting into red, you’ll probably love it.”

There also is a Humanitas Cabernet and Pinot Noir from Sioux Falls’ own Dr. Vance Thompson.

“Vance has made these very accessible for the Sioux Falls market, and people really have been enjoying it,” Novak said.

And if you’re a fan of Rose, consider the sparkling Bouvet Ladubay Excellence Brut.

“It’s been very popular and leans toward sweet rather than dry,” Novak said.

Happy hour, live music

Ready to “wine” down after work? Don’t forget Wine Time’s happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with 20 percent off wines by the glass and 30 percent off bottles.

The month also will bring lots of live music. Stop in Saturday and Feb. 22 for the music of the talented Janae Sturma, who will play top 40 hits from 7 to 10 p.m. And Elisabeth Hunstad will perform Feb. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. with a wide mix of new and old favorites.