Building activity off to fast start

Feb. 3, 2020

If the first month is any indication, development in Sioux Falls won’t slow down much in 2020.

Through January, permits totaled $36.2 million, ahead of last year’s $33.1 million and the $29 million that came in to start 2018.

Numbers mostly were up across the board for commercial projects as well as residential remodeling.

The largest building permits issued for the month were the new Capital Services office at Dawley Farm Village at $8.8 million, an expansion for Raven Industries at its engineered films division at $2.7 million, the new indoor entertainment venue at Thunder Road at $2 million and an expansion at Sanford’s Heart Hospital at $2 million.

Other projects greater than $1 million included storm-related repairs at Plaza 41 and Advance Auto Parts, a quick lube center for Billion at 4200 W. 12th St. and a building for Magnum Trucking at 1800 E. Robur Drive.

New residential construction is the only area lagging behind last year, with permits for 13 single-family homes issued compared with 17 a year ago and just one permit for a multifamily unit, down from 45 during the same time last year.