Attorney enjoys helping those with special needs

Aug. 25, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Elizabeth Krogstad, an attorney at Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith PC.

Name: Elizabeth “Liz” Krogstad

Age: 37

Hometown: Redfield — although my address was technically Zell 🙂

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

My husband and I both attended Augustana University for our undergraduate education, so we were eager to move back “home” after law school.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

We appreciate the conveniences of living in a bigger city — by South Dakota standards anyway — with a small-town community feel. Sioux Falls has been a great place to raise our son, and as an added bonus, we’re only a few hours away from both of our families and hometowns.

What’s the best part about your job?

I enjoy collaborating with my co-workers and the challenging nature of private practice. My practice is focused on estate planning and trust law, so I especially enjoy the hands-on nature of that area. It’s incredibly rewarding to help families and individuals plan for their future as well as to assist them as major life events occur. I especially love assisting families of individuals with special needs and helping to provide them peace of mind for their family’s future.

How did you get connected to your industry?

During law school, I realized early on that I was more interested in the transactional side of the law and hoped to avoid the courtroom, so the estate planning and trust world was a natural fit. Since returning to Sioux Falls just over 10 years ago, I’ve been connected to the industry in different roles, including most recently working as a trust officer. That experience provided a solid foundation from which to transition into private practice and being hands-on in the planning process.

Describe Woods Fuller in three words.

Legacy. Professional. Relationships.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Given our family’s experience with autism, I enjoy partnering with organizations that help families of individuals with special needs. Navigating the health care, educational and other systems can be overwhelming and isolating for these families, so it is important to ensure that they have access to the resources and help that they need.

As a board member of South Dakota Parent Connection, our mission is entirely focused on connecting families of children with special needs with the resources, information and training that they need.

Similarly, through my involvement as a board member of the South Dakota Guardianship Program board of trustees, we manage the pooled special needs trust fund for the state. This fund serves as an additional resource for individuals in need of a special needs trust, especially in situations where they cannot justify the cost of setting up a standalone trust or do not have anyone available to administer it. In addition to this board involvement, our family enjoys serving at The Banquet whenever we have the chance.

Which business would you like to see in Sioux Falls?

Trader Joe’s.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, I hope to continue building my practice as a member of the estate planning and trust team at Woods Fuller, including developing an elder law focus. On a personal note, I’m hopeful that we’ll have more family trips in the books and that our home remodel will finally be complete!