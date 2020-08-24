Northwestern Mutual, Clean Ride Auto Spa partner on fundraiser this week

0 shares Share

Aug. 24, 2020

This paid event piece is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

Drive away with a cleaner ride and a great feeling knowing you’ve done your part this week to help kids fighting cancer.

Northwestern Mutual is teaming up with Clean Ride Auto Spa to help raise funds for childhood cancer research and the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, stop by Clean Ride Auto Spa at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The Auto Spa and Clean Bean coffee shop teams will be donating 20 percent of all sales to the foundation.

There also will be an Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the event, and you can even bring your dog to take advantage of Clean Ride’s self-service spa.

“Giving back is a core value of both Clean Ride Auto Spa and Northwestern Mutual,” said Kristin Hoefert, Northwestern Mutual executive director of recruitment and chief talent officer.

“We saw an opportunity to partner, give back to our community and help families affected by pediatric cancer.”

In addition to funding childhood cancer research, Alex’s Lemonade Stand provides support to families of children receiving cancer treatment by covering travel costs such as lodging and transportation.

“COVID-19 has placed an increased burden on these families as many of the housing options are now limited,” Hoefert said. “We want to be a part of finding a cure for childhood cancer as well as supporting families that are undergoing treatment.”

Clean Ride Auto Spa, which opened early this year, saw a natural opportunity to partner, co-owner Aaron Rietsema said.

“Clean Ride Auto Spa was built on the premise of serving others,” he said. “We feel Alex’s Lemonade Stand is an opportunity for us to contribute back to the community. We’ve been blessed beyond what we deserve and want to help as many people as we can.”

The Sioux Falls office of Northwestern Mutual has a longstanding commitment to pediatric cancer foundations.

Since 2016, it has given more than 12,000 community service hours and donated over $250,000 toward the cause.

In addition to sponsoring local families battling pediatric cancer, the team has hosted and participated in events to raise awareness and funding for organizations including Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Sanford Children’s Hospital, Camp Bring It On and Sanford Cure Kid’s Cancer.

“Our involvement in the childhood cancer program has provided us the remarkable opportunity to interact with families impacted by this experience,” Hoefert said.

“We’ve heard their stories, seen their struggles and even lost one of the children we sponsored. This program is vital to our team and our community. We will not stop until there is a cure.”