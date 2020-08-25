Starbucks to open newest store this week

0 shares Share

Aug. 25, 2020

Sioux Falls will add another Starbucks location this week.

Opening day at 1501 W. 41st St. will be Friday, the company confirmed.

The new store is in a retail center that includes Pancheros Mexican Grill. It includes a drive-thru and some outdoor seating.

It will employ 20 to 25 people, the company said.

Starbucks plans to continue to expand in the market, said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who is the company’s broker representative in South Dakota as well as the Sioux City market.

“They’re continuing to see a great deal of success in our region,” Blount said. “Their business model has continued to perform very well, so we’re excited about a few locations we’re currently working on to expand their reach and make it more convenient for the customer.”

This will be the fifth stand-alone Starbucks in Sioux Falls. The coffee chain also has locations inside five Hy-Vees, both Target stores and the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown.